Cardiovascular, Cancer, Diabetes Deaths High in South-East Asia

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that the death rate from major diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes, and chronic respiratory diseases remains unacceptably high at 21.6% in the South-East Asia Region. Saima Wazed, Regional Director of WHO South-East Asia Region (SEARO), highlighted a concerning 8.6% increase in the tuberculosis mortality rate in the region from 2015 to 2021. Despite improvements in some areas, nearly 40% of the population in the region lacks coverage by essential health services. Wazed emphasized the need for increased investment in health by national governments to reduce high out-of-pocket expenditure and financial hardship in accessing basic healthcare.

The region has made progress in various health indicators, including an improvement in the Universal Health Coverage service coverage index and a reduction in maternal and child mortality rates. However, challenges persist, particularly in addressing the underlying determinants of health and ensuring access to quality healthcare for all, especially marginalized groups. To achieve the right to health for all, Wazed underscored the importance of creating conditions where everyone can access high-quality health facilities, services, and goods. She emphasized the need for increased investments in health, implementation of good laws to address various health challenges, and the elimination of stigma and discrimination related to certain health conditions.