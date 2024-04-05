Case registered by railway police for assault on TTE in Jan Shatabdi Express

Railway police have initiated legal proceedings against a man accused of assaulting a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) aboard the Jan Shatabdi Express this morning. The incident transpired on Thursday, March 4, as the train was en route from Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur, shortly after departing from Thiruvananthapuram Central station. Following the assault, TTE Jason Thomas filed a formal complaint, leading to the registration of a case against the assailant for physical assault and obstruction of duty. The First Information Report (FIR) outlined the beggar’s alleged approach towards the TTE, resulting in physical violence.

According to eyewitnesses, TTE Jaison Thomas requested the accused, who was seated near the train door, to disembark at the station. However, the individual defied the TTE’s instructions and proceeded to assault him. During the altercation, the perpetrator scratched Jaison’s face before fleeing by jumping off the moving train. Jaison sustained a minor injury near his left eye and subsequently sought medical attention at a nearby hospital. The Railway police are currently conducting an investigation into the incident, utilizing CCTV footage and other available evidence to ascertain further details.