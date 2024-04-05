Cholera outbreak prompts concern in Bengaluru

Fear grips Bengaluru as concerns of a cholera outbreak loom large following a suspected case reported in Malleshwaram. The unidentified woman exhibited severe vomiting, leading to cholera detection in a blood test, instigating immediate health alerts from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) health department. Stringent measures were swiftly implemented across all wards to contain the potential spread of the disease.

Further apprehension arose with another woman displaying symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting, prompting hospitalization and subsequent cholera confirmation, although subsequent stool sample analysis yielded negative results. Nevertheless, health authorities remain vigilant, intensifying surveillance efforts, and conducting household visits to ascertain potential risks and contacts. Fortunately, no additional cholera cases were reported among the surveyed households.

In a bid to curb further transmission, BBMP mandated the provision of hot water for drinking in restaurants, hotels, and cafes citywide. Hospitals were directed to promptly report all cholera cases to the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP), while precautionary measures included water sample testing from suspected contamination areas to ensure water supply safety.