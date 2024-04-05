Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold depreciated marginally in Kerala. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 51,320, down by Rs 360 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 6415, down by Rs 45. Yesterday, gold price has touched fresh life-time high . Sovereign gold traded at Rs 51,680, up by Rs 400 per 8 gram on April 4.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 69,359 down by Rs 348 or 0.5%. Silver futures were trading at Rs 78,976 down by Rs 1008 or 1.26%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was down 0.2% at $2,284.84 per ounce. Gold has touched a record high of $2,305.04 on Thursday. The yellow metal was on track for a third straight weekly gain, up 2.3% so far.

U.S. gold futures edged 0.2% lower to $2,303.80 per ounce. Price of spot silver fell 1% at $26.69 per ounce, platinum edged 0.1% higher to $926.36 and palladium lost 0.7% to $1,013.67.

Meanwhile, Perth Mint’s gold product sales in March dropped to their lowest level in nearly five years, pressured by a fall in demand as customers responded to rising prices.