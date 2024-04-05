Court denies prosecution request to revoke accused’s bail in Shan murder case

Alappuzha Additional Sessions Court has dismissed the prosecution’s plea to revoke the bail granted to the accused in the murder case of SDPI state secretary KS Shan. The petition, filed by Public Prosecutor PP Haris, aimed to cancel the bail on grounds of alleged violation of rules. The prosecution argued that the bail was improperly granted to the accused.

The incident occurred on December 18, 2021, when Shan was attacked at Kuppezham Junction in Mannancherry, Alappuzha, while riding his motorcycle home. Following the assault, which involved a car collision and subsequent attack by a group wielding iron rods and other weapons, 13 individuals, including RSS activists linked to the murder, were arrested. They have since been released on bail.

Despite the defense’s argument challenging the jurisdiction of the case and disputing the authority of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) who filed the charge sheet, the court upheld the submission of the charge sheet by the DySP. The defense contended that since the murder case was registered by the Manncherry police, the charge sheet should have been filed by the Manncherry District Inspector. However, the court dismissed this argument and maintained the validity of the charge sheet filed by the DySP.