Dushara Vijayan joins Vikram’s upcoming Tamil film cast

Dushara Vijayan, known for her roles in critically acclaimed films like “Sarpatta Parambarai” and “Natchathiram Nagargiradhu” directed by Pa Ranjith, is set to star alongside Tamil superstar Vikram in his upcoming 62nd film project. The movie will be helmed by director SU Arun Kumar, known for his work in “Chithha,” and produced by Riya Shibu’s HR Pictures. Renowned musician GV Prakash Kumar is onboard to compose the film’s soundtrack.

Announcing the news on Instagram, producer Riya Shibu expressed delight at having Dushara Vijayan join the cast of the film, referring to her as talented. Similarly, Vijayan herself took to social media to share her excitement about working with Vikram, describing it as an incredible journey from being a fan of his films to sharing the screen with him. She also expressed eagerness to collaborate with director SU Arunkumar, anticipating that their combined efforts would result in a project that resonates with audiences.

Apart from her role in Vikram’s film, Dushara Vijayan has other exciting projects in the pipeline, including “Vettaiyan” starring Rajinikanth and “Raayan” featuring Dhanush in the lead role. This casting announcement adds to the anticipation surrounding Vijayan’s upcoming ventures, further solidifying her presence in the Tamil film industry.