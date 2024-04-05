EC issues notice to AAP leader Atishi for ‘join BJP or face jail’ statement

EC issues notice to Atishi, AAP leader and Delhi minister, following her claim of being approached by BJP for joining their party. Atishi alleged that she and three other AAP leaders faced threats of arrest by ED if they refused BJP’s offer. She stated that a BJP worker warned her of imminent arrest unless she switched parties.

Atishi defended Kejriwal, asserting that his resignation was unnecessary as he faced no charges. She accused BJP of retaliatory actions, linking them to AAP’s recent successful rallies and protests. Undeterred by threats, Atishi reaffirmed her commitment to AAP’s cause, drawing inspiration from historical figures like Bhagat Singh.

EC’s notice requires Atishi to provide evidence for her claims by April 6, citing concerns over the unverified nature of her statements. This notice follows a defamation notice from BJP to Atishi, countering her accusations against the party and alleging coercion into joining BJP.