Eid Al Fitr 2024: Gulf country announces holiday for financial markets

Dubai: UAE authority has announced Eid Al Fitr holidays for financial markets in the country. Eid Al Fitr holiday for the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Dubai Financial Market (DFM) will start from Monday (Ramadan 29 or April 8) until the 3rd of Shawwal 1445 AH. The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) announced this.

Trading and regular working hours will resume in the markets on Friday, April 12, if Eid Al Fitr falls on Tuesday, April 9, or on Monday, April 15, if Eid falls on Wednesday, April 10, the SCA clarified.

Also Read: BMW opens booking of its new electric vehicle in India: Details

However, Both the Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange and Dubai Commodities Clearing Corporation will continue to operate during the mentioned holiday period, and their trading hours will be as usual.

As per the UAE government’s holiday calendar, the Eid Al Fitr break has been scheduled from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3. If the month of Ramadan lasts 30 days, Eid will be celebrated on April 10. If the holy month is a 29-day one, the Islamic festival will be celebrated on April 9. Hence, those living and working in the UAE are anticipating a long break.