Eid Al Fitr 2024: Gulf country announces revised office hours

Doha: The Public Prosecution in Qatar has announced revised working hours and locations for its offices and the self-service devices during Eid Al Fitr.

Public Prosecution main building:

Public services available from the first day of Eid until Monday, April 15, 2024, from 6 pm to 10 pm.

Location: Al Jassimia Tower – Al Dafna – The Corniche.

Residence Affairs Prosecution:

Open from the first day of Eid until Monday, April 15, 2024, from 6 pm to 10 pm.

Location: Building of Investigation and Follow-up Administration, Ministry of Interior.

Judgment Enforcement Office – Airport (Prosecution of Judgment Execution and Cheques)

24-hour service:

Location: Hamad International Airport – departure hall.

Earlier, the Amiri Diwan in Qatar announced Eid Al Fitr holiday. Eid holiday for ministries, other government entities, and public institutions starts on Sunday, April 7, 2024, and ends on Monday, April 15, 2024. Employees are to resume work on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.