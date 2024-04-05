Eid Al Fitr 2024: Oman announces holidays

Muscat: The Ministry of Labour in Oman has announced Eid Al Fitr holidays for public and private sectors. Holidays will be from Tuesday, 29 Ramadan, corresponding to 9 April 2024. Official duty will be resume on Sunday, 14 April 2024.

The ministry pointed out that employers may agree on terms to engage employees on the said holiday—if deemed necessary—provided they compensate them for the holiday.

Earlier several other Gulf countries announced Eid Al Fitr holidays. The Amiri Diwan in Qatar announced Eid Al Fitr holiday. Eid holiday for ministries, other government entities, and public institutions starts on Sunday, April 7, 2024, and ends on Monday, April 15, 2024. Employees are to resume work on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

Kuwait has announced the Eid al Fitr holiday dates for government employees. Employees working in the public sector will get off for Eid Al Fitr from Tuesday, April 9 to Thursday, April 11. However, most would be off for five days from Tuesday to Saturday as Kuwait marks its weekend on Friday and Saturday. Workers will return to office on Sunday, April 14. The Council of Ministers in Kuwait announced this.

Saudi Arabia also announced a 4-day Eid al Fitr break for those employed in the private and public sector. Employees will get four days off from Monday, April 8 to Thursday April 11. This holiday corresponds to the Ramadan 29 and ends on Shawwal 2, according to the Islamic Hijri Calendar.

As per the UAE government’s holiday calendar, the Eid Al Fitr break has been scheduled from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3. If the month of Ramadan lasts 30 days, Eid will be celebrated on April 10. If the holy month is a 29-day one, the Islamic festival will be celebrated on April 9. Hence, those living and working in the UAE are anticipating a long break.