Excise department seizes liquor worth Rs 98.52 crore

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Excise department has seized liquor worth Rs 98.52 crore from Chamarajanagar constituency in Mysuru Rural district. The Income Tax (I-T) department and the Static Surveillance Team (SST) have also seized cash worth Rs 3.53 crore.

The Election Commission (EC) informed that 1.22 crore litres of beer worth Rs 98.52 crore was seized from Chamarajanagar on Thursday. The I-T department seized Rs 2.20 crore from Bengaluru North parliamentary constituency. The Static Surveillance Team seized Rs 35 lakh cash during checking in Gulbarga constituency in Kalaburagi district and Rs 45 lakh in Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar in early trade

These seizures were made ahead of the Lok Sabha election. The Lok Sabha elections will be held in two phases in Karnataka on April 26 and May 7.