Exercise Increases Pain Tolerance, Decreasing Chronic Pain Risk

A study conducted by researchers from UiT The Arctic University of Norway, the University Hospital of North Norway, and the Norwegian Institute of Public Health suggests that engaging in physical activity during leisure time can decrease the likelihood of experiencing various types of chronic pain several years later. Analyzing data from nearly 7,000 participants recruited from the Tromsø survey, which tracks individuals’ health and lifestyle over decades, the study found that higher levels of activity were linked to a 16% reduction in the risk of severe chronic pain across multiple body regions. Lead researcher Anders Årnes highlighted that even a modest increase in activity, such as transitioning from light to moderate exercise, correlated with a 5% lower risk of chronic pain development.

The researchers identified that pain tolerance plays a crucial role in the protective effect of physical activity against chronic pain. Anders Årnes explained that the ability to withstand pain contributes to the reduced risk of severe chronic pain, irrespective of its distribution throughout the body. Their findings, published in the journal PAIN, underscore the significance of physical activity in enhancing pain tolerance, thereby potentially mitigating the risk of chronic pain. Furthermore, Anders Årnes advised individuals already experiencing chronic pain to incorporate tailored exercise programs into their routines. While emphasizing that physical activity itself is not inherently harmful, he recommended seeking guidance from healthcare professionals experienced in managing chronic pain to ensure that exercise efforts are appropriately balanced. This approach aims to optimize the benefits of physical activity while minimizing the risk of exacerbating existing pain conditions.