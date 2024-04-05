Farmers intensify MSP demand with village poster campaign against BJP

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), representing various farmer unions, is set to launch a widespread campaign across all villages in Punjab ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Posters, pamphlets, and questionnaires targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be distributed extensively, adding to the scrutiny faced by the party, particularly within the Sikh community.

Leaders of the SKM, including Prem Singh Bhangu and Harinder Singh Lakhowal, have emphasized the importance of mobilizing farmers and ensuring a strong anti-BJP sentiment. A significant event, an anti-BJP rally scheduled for May 21 in Jagraon, is expected to draw considerable participation. The SKM aims to rally farmers against BJP candidates through widespread distribution of questionnaires and pamphlets.

To coordinate this initiative effectively, a five-member committee has been formed, comprising prominent leaders such as Balbir Singh Rajewal and Ravneet Singh Brar. This committee will meet in Chandigarh on April 9 to strategize and plan the campaign, aiming to bolster opposition against BJP candidates and garner support for the anti-BJP cause among the masses.