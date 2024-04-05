Fatal explosion in Kannur during bomb making; one dead, one critical

Blast during bomb-making in Panoor claims one life and injures another, identified as Vineesh and Sherin from Kannur district. The explosion occurred around 1 am on Friday at a house in Muliyathode, Panoor. Sherin succumbed to severe injuries, while Vineesh is hospitalized and receiving treatment for his injuries.

The blast inflicted severe injuries on both individuals, with Sherin sustaining injuries to his hand, face, and body. Following the incident, he was transferred to a private hospital in Kozhikode for specialized treatment, where he later passed away. Meanwhile, Vineesh suffered injuries to his palm and face and is currently undergoing medical care at a private hospital.

Both Vineesh and Sherin are said to be associated with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), with Vineesh being the son of a local CPM leader in Panoor. Police swiftly responded to the scene of the blast and transported the injured to Pariyaram Government Medical College hospital for treatment. The incident has raised concerns and prompted further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the explosion.