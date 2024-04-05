Hyundai announces offers up to Rs 35,000 for this model in April: Details

Mumbai: Leading automobile brand, Hyundai Motor India has announced a offer for customers. Hyundai is offering benefits up to Rs 35,000 in April for its Venue. This includes a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000.

The Hyundai Venue is priced between Rs 7.94 lakh and Rs 13.44 lakh (ex-showroom). Its performance-oriented N Line version sits in the price bracket of Rs 12.08 lakh and Rs 13.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Hyundai Venue has three engine options — 1.2-litre Kappa MPi petrol (83PS/114Nm), 1.0-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol (120PS/172Nm) and 1.5-litre CRDi VGT diesel (116PS/250Nm). While the 1.2-litre petrol unit only gets a 5-speed MT only, the 1.0-litre Turbo petrol unit has 6-speed MT and 7-speed DCT choices. The 1.5-litre diesel comes mated to a 6-speed MT. The Hyundai Venue N Line employs the 1.0-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol engine with 6-speed MT and 7-speed DCT options.