Include these hydrating foods in your diet to beat summer

To remain healthy during summer season, you must change your diet and lifestyle. With increase in temperature, it is crucial to load your diet with foods that can keep you cool and hydrated.

During summer you lose more water via sweat and urination. Also, the hot weather makes you thirsty more than usual. So, remaining hydrated is necessary.

Top hydrating foods:

1. Watermelon

Watermelon is made up of about 90% water. It is also rich in electrolytes, antioxidants and essential vitamins and minerals.

2. Cucumber

Cucumber is low in calories. With high water content, cucumbers can keep you hydrated.

3. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are rich in lycopene, an antioxidant that can help protect the body against free radical damage. They also contain a lot of water and vitamin A and C.

4. Muskmelon

Muskmelons are also nutrient-dense. They can help you boost immunity, improve heart health, promote eyesight, help with weight loss and improve gut health.

5. Yogurt

Yogurt is a probiotic that can keep you hydrated as well as promote a healthy gut during summer. Consuming yogurt also leaves a cooling effect on the body.

6. Strawberries

Strawberries have a high water content, making them a hydrating food. They are also loaded with essential nutrients including vitamin C, folate, manganese and potassium. Strawberries are good for your heart and also help regulate blood sugars.

7. Celery

With minimum calories, celery is an excellent source of water and essential nutrients. It is particularly high in vitamin K and potassium.