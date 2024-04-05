K-FON crisis persists a decade post inauguration in Kerala

Even a decade after its inauguration, K-FON struggles to meet its service targets, with only a fraction of the intended free connections established. Out of the anticipated 1000 daily connections, only 4102 have been realized in the span of 10 months. Despite an initial claim of providing free connections to 2,105 households upon launch, the actual figure stands at 3199, while just 21,072 out of 30,438 government offices are connected to K-FON.

The project faces financial challenges, including maintenance costs and repayment of the KIIFB loan, with significant amounts required. Despite aiming for a thousand commercial connections daily, only 4102 have been achieved in the past 10 months. Moreover, of the 3000 large organizations expected to adopt K-FON, merely 36 have done so to date.

Originally projecting to lease 78,000 km of optical fiber network at Rs 20,000 per km, K-FON has only leased 3100 km at an average rate of Rs 10,000, reflecting a shortfall in expected revenue.