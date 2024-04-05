Kerala HC Urges Prompt CBI Probe in Sidharthan Death Case

The Kerala High Court has directed the Central government to promptly issue a notification for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the investigation into the death of Sidharthan, a student at Pookode Veterinary University. Stressing the importance of timely action, the court emphasized that any delay in the investigation process could hinder the delivery of justice. It questioned the existence of any technical hurdles that might impede the government’s decision to order a CBI inquiry.

In response to a petition filed by the deceased’s father, Jayaprakash, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas issued an interim order directing the Centre to issue the notification under Section 5 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act. Despite the CBI’s clarification that it can initiate the investigation only upon receiving the directive from the central government, the High Court commended the state government’s decision to transfer the case to the CBI. However, it underscored the urgency of the situation and urged the government to expedite the notification process.

Jayaprakash, the father of the deceased, moved the Kerala High Court, expressing concern over the delay in initiating the CBI investigation, as promised by the Chief Minister. Alleging deliberate attempts to hinder the investigation, Jayaprakash urged the court to intervene and direct the authorities to commence the investigation immediately. The court is set to address the plea on Friday (April 05). Sidharthan was discovered hanging in the men’s hostel toilet at Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Pookode, Wayanad, on February 18. Jayaprakash has accused the government of delaying the CBI probe and has vowed to protest against any attempts to obstruct justice.