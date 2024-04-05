Largest drug bust: Rs 210 cr heroin seized

Assam achieved a historic milestone on Thursday with its largest-ever drug seizure, as authorities confiscated heroin valued at Rs 210 crore in Cachar district, as reported by the police. The operation resulted in the arrest of one individual linked to the haul. Acting on intelligence, a joint effort involving the Special Task Force, Assam, and Cachar Police intercepted a vehicle bearing a Mizoram registration plate at Sayeedpur in Silchar police station area, revealed STF Inspector General Parthasarathi Mahanta.

Upon thorough inspection of the vehicle, law enforcement discovered over 21.5 kg of heroin concealed within it, with 18 kg in its purest form requiring further processing, and 3.5 kg already in finished product state, Mahanta detailed. The street value of the seized narcotics was assessed at approximately Rs 210 crore in the international market. Legal proceedings and investigations into the matter have commenced, with the vehicle also impounded as part of the operation.

According to Mahanta, the interception followed intelligence indicating a significant drug consignment en route from a neighboring state to major urban centers. Authorities heightened surveillance and closely monitored developments, resulting in the successful interception of the vehicle, which had commenced its journey three days prior and reached its interception point on Thursday. Earlier, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commended the achievement on social media, highlighting the seizure as a significant stride toward a drug-free Assam and praising the collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies.