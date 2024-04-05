Moderate intensity earthquake strikes USA

New York: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.7 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck New York City region on Friday. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake’s epicentre was near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey. There is no immediate report of any causality or damage.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre initially measured the quake at 5.5 magnitude on the Richter scale. The earthquake was felt across the region, including in New York City, New Jersey, northern Pennsylvania and western Connecticut. The National Tsunami Warning Center said there was no danger of a tsunami on the east coast after the quake.

The Federal Aviation Administration informed that several incoming flights at the three major airports in and right outside New York City were being diverted from landing because of the earthquake.Airplanes were grounded by the FAA at JFK Airport in Queens, New York, and Newark Liberty Airport in New Jersey.

More details awaited.