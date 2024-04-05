Netflix renews courtroom comedy ‘Maamla Legal Hai’ for second season

Netflix has announced the renewal of the courtroom comedy series “Maamla Legal Hai” for a second season. The show, which premiered its first season on March 1, features actors Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht, and Yashpal Sharma in leading roles. Sameer Saxena serves as the showrunner, with the series being written by Saurabh Khanna and Kunal Aneja. Other cast members include Anant V Joshi, Naila Grewal, Anjum Batra, and Vijay Rajoria.

Set in the fictional Patparganj District Court, “Maamla Legal Hai” offers a unique blend of humor, heart, and legal intricacies, presenting a fresh perspective on the world of law. The series follows a diverse group of lawyers, ranging from idealistic rookies to seasoned veterans, navigating through various cases. Ravi Kishan portrays VD Tyagi, the ambitious president of the Patparganj Bar Association, with Nidhi Bisht, Naila Grewal, Anjum Batra, and Vijay Rajoria playing lawyers working under Tyagi.

Sameer Saxena expressed gratitude for the positive reception of “Maamla Legal Hai” and highlighted the show’s humor, performances, and camaraderie among the cast members. Tanya Bami, Series Head at Netflix India, expressed excitement for the upcoming season, anticipating new challenges and antics for the characters. She also noted the success of comedy genre offerings on Netflix, emphasizing the platform’s commitment to exploring fresh ideas and narratives.