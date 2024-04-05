SC Halts Allahabad HC Ruling on UP Madarsa Education Act

The Supreme Court intervened on April 5, staying the Allahabad High Court’s ruling that declared the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education Act, 2004, unconstitutional and contrary to secular principles. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud led a three-judge bench that issued notices to the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government in response to a plea challenging the high court’s decision.

During the proceedings, the bench, comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra alongside Chief Justice Chandrachud, questioned the Allahabad High Court’s ruling, emphasizing that the primary purpose of the Madrasa board is regulatory in nature. They expressed doubts about the high court’s conclusion that establishing such a board would violate secularism.

This legal dispute originated from a March 22 ruling by the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court, directing the state government to integrate students enrolled in madrasas into mainstream schools. Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Subhash Vidyarthi, the division bench responsible for the order, argued that the state lacked the authority to establish a board exclusively for religious education or to promote a specific religion and its associated ideology.