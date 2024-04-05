SpiceJet restarts flights to this city: Details

Kolkata: Leading private air carrier in the country, SpiceJet resumed flight operations to Pakyong airport in Sikkim. The airline restarted flights from both Kolkata and Delhi to Sikkim . The air carrier will operate five flights a week on the Delhi-Pakyong route and daily flights on Kolkata-Pakyong route.

The daily flight from Kolkata will depart at 8:05 am, arriving at Pakyong at 9:35 am. The return leg will depart at 10:30 am, reaching Kolkata at 12:10 pm. Similarly, the flight from New Delhi is scheduled to depart at 9:45 am, landing at Pakyong at 12:40 pm. The return flight will take off at 1:10 pm, arriving in New Delhi at 4:10 pm.

Flight services at Pakyong airport, which features a table-top runway, were suspended approximately six months ago due to operational issues. SpiceJet initiated flight operations to Pakyong airport in 2018, but services have been sporadic due to various operational challenges, including visibility concerns.

The low-cost carrier also introduced non-stop flights between Hyderabad and Ayodhya starting from Tuesday.