Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end flat

Mumbai: Indian equity market ended flat in the volatile session on April 5 after Monetary Policy Committee of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) by majority decided to keep the key rates unchanged. At close, BSE Sensex was up 20.59 points or 0.03 percent at 74,248.22. NSE Nifty ended at 22,513.70, down 1 point.

About 2134 shares advanced, 1353 shares declined, and 101 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were Kotak Mahindra, SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv and ITC. Top losers were UltraTech Cement, Grasim Industries, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance and L&T.

Also Read: Air India Express introduces direct flights to this Gulf country: Details

Among sectors, bank, FMCG, realty up 0.5-1.5 percent, while Information Technology and Media down 0.4 percent each. The BSE midcap and smallcap index rose 0.5 percent each.

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmark indices registered gains for 3rd straight week. , Nifty rose 1%. Midcap index rises 4% to post biggest weekly gain in 7 months. Nifty Bank gains over 2%, biggest weekly gain in 4 months. Except FMCG, all indices ended at record gains.