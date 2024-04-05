Taiwan earthquake: MEA confirms safety of Indians

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed on Thursday that contact had been established with the two Indian nationals initially reported missing in the aftermath of the Taiwan earthquake. The individuals, a man and a woman, were located in Taiwan’s Taroko Gorge, close to the epicenter of the quake. The earthquake, the strongest to hit Taiwan in 25 years, has resulted in the death of 10 individuals and left over 1,000 injured. Search and rescue efforts resumed in the affected areas, particularly in Hualien, where collapsed buildings have left several people unaccounted for. Taiwan’s fire department reported approximately 50 individuals missing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences for the lives lost in the earthquake, extending wishes for a swift recovery to the injured. He emphasized India’s solidarity with the people of Taiwan during this challenging time. Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen acknowledged Modi’s support and expressed gratitude. The India Taipei Association issued advisories for Indian nationals in Taiwan, providing helpline numbers and expressing solidarity with the people of Taiwan. They offered prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured and affirmed their readiness to assist during the aftermath of the earthquake.