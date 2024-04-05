This 19-year-old student is world’s youngest billionaire

Mumbai: Livia Voigt, a 19-year-old student from Brazil is the world’s youngest billionaire. The Forbes Billionaires List 2024 revealed this.

Livia Voigt has a net worth of $1.1 billion. She is the largest individual shareholder of WEG, the largest manufacturer of electrical motors in Latin America.

WEG was co-founded by her grandfather, Werner Ricardo Voigt, along with late billionaires Eggon Joao da Silva and Geraldo Werninghaus. WEG is a multinational corporation with factories in over 10 countries. In 2022, WEG recorded revenues of approximately $6 billion.

‘WEG provides global solutions for electric motors, variable frequency drives, soft starters, controls, panels, transformers, and generators,’ said the company’s website.

At present, Livia Voigt is pursuing her education at a university in Brazil. She does not yet hold a board seat or executive position at WEG.

With a net worth of $1.1 billion, Livia, alongside her older sister Dora Voigt de Assis, joins the ranks of the seven new faces on the youngest billionaire list for 2024. Livia Voigt’s elder sister Dora Voigt de Assis aged 26 has a net worth of $1.1 billion and holds an architecture degree.

Nikhil Kamath, aged 37, is India’s youngest billionaire with a net worth of $3.1 billion. Binny Bansal, aged 41, is India’s second-youngest billionaire with a net worth of $1.4 billion. His brother Sachin, aged 42, is third on the list with a new worth of $1.2 billion.

The 2024 Forbes Billionaires List is dominated by the youth, with the 25 youngest billionaires all aged 33 or younger, who have $110 billion collectively.