UP ATS detains three, including 2 Pakistani citizens, for plotting terrorist attacks in India

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has apprehended two Pakistani nationals and an accomplice, identified as Nasir Ali from Srinagar, for allegedly plotting terror attacks within India. The individuals managed to enter the country via the Nepal border using counterfeit Indian documents.

Mohammed Altaf Bhat, one of the arrested suspects, reportedly received training from the Hizbul Mujahideen with the assistance of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). According to Inspector General Nilabja Chaudhary, the ATS acted upon intelligence indicating plans by individuals of Pakistani origin to infiltrate India through the Nepal border, allegedly facilitated by the ISI.

Following intelligence reports, the ATS initiated surveillance operations in Gorakhpur, leading to the interception of the suspects at Farenda village in Sonauli near the Indo-Nepal border. The arrests were made amid concerns of potential terrorist activities within India, prompting heightened security measures by the authorities.