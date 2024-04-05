Virgin Atlantic launches daily direct flight to London from this Indian city: Details

Bengaluru: UK-based carrier Virgin Atlantic started a new daily flight from London to Bengaluru. After Delhi and Mumbai, Bengaluru becomes the third Indian city where Virgin Atlantic operates daily services to London.

The air carrier also announced the addition of a second daily direct flight from London Heathrow to Mumbai beginning in October 2024. The airline’s new route to Mumbai will be its fifth daily service to India.

The air carrier will deploy its 787-9 Dreamliner for new services. The aircraft will have 31 Upper Class, 35 Premium, and 192 Economy Delight, Classic, and Light seats, as well as the airline’s signature Upper-Class social space.

‘Alongside customer flying, the increase is also a huge boost for cargo operations with additional capacity to support the movement of goods from the fashion, pharmaceuticals, and tech sectors. With five daily services, Virgin Atlantic Cargo will offer over 40 million kg of space to and from India, a 336% increase in capacity versus 2019,’ the airline said in a statement.

Virgin Atlantic will offer more than one million seats to India beginning in 2025, representing a 350 per cent increase in capacity since 2019. Since its September 2022 launch, the alliance has connected over 80,000 customers and offers 36 additional locations in total.