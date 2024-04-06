3 killed, 26 injured as bus carrying soldiers collide with car

Seoni: In a tragic incident, 3 people lost their lives and 26 others were injured as a bus carrying Special Armed Forces (SAF) jawans overturned after collided with a car. The accident took place near Dhanagadha village on the Seoni-Mandla State Highway in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district on Saturday.

The bus was carrying personnel from the state police’s 35th Battalion of SAF. It was going to Pandhurna from Mandla (Chhindwara). The bus collided with a car with 5 occupants including its driver.

The dead were identified as Kanhaiya Jaswani (75), Niklesh Jaswani (45) and driver Purushottam Mahobia (37). They were travelling in the car. The victims were residents of Mandla. 2 other car occupants, who suffered injuries, are being treated at Keolari Government Hospital. Those travelling in the car were returning from Nagpur.

One of the jawans sustained serious injuries and has been referred to Nagpur in Maharashtra.