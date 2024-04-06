Avoid these foreplay mistakes for having mind-blowing sex

Foreplay is very important. Foreplay was defined as the sexual activity that occurs before sexual intercourse, whereas afterplay was defined as the interaction such as hugging, holding, talking, and so forth that occurs after sexual intercourse. For building a healthy sexual relationship, women must avoid these six common foreplay mistakes.

Being passive: Men are more assertive about their sexual wants and needs and don’t hesitate to express their desires. Be assertive with him and stop giving too much in bed.

Talking Too Much: You need not be quiet in bed. But, never bring routine conversations about household chores or other mundane things.

Not showing any interest in his body: Men also like to be complimented and want to feel special in bed. Rub his back, touch his chest, arms and butt. Tell him how sexy you think he looks and be sincere with your compliments.

Giggling: There’s nothing wrong in sharing a laugh or giggling with your partner in bed when you are frolicking, but constantly giggling because you are nervous will make him feel self-conscious.

Lack of communication: If you don’t tell him what you want in bed, he will never know. So speak up and tell him what to do from time to time.