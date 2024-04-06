Commodity Market: Gold price shoots up sharply, touch all-time high

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold appreciated sharply in Kerala. Price of yellow metal touched an all-time high today. Gold prices crossed Rs 52,000 mark for the first time.

Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 52,280, up by Rs 1160 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 6535, up by Rs 145. Yesterday, gold price depreciated marginally by Rs Rs 360 per 8 gram.

In other major markets in the country, gold prices saw a slight decrease on Saturday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7211.8 per gram down by Rs.91. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6606 per gram down by Rs.83. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -2.66%, whereas in the last month it has been -6.72%. The cost of silver is Rs.81700 per kg down by Rs.400 per kg.

Also Read: Indian Railways launches new Vande Bharat Express train connecting these cities: Details

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs.70599 per 10 gram down by 0.052%. Silver futures were trading at Rs.82275 per kg up by 0.04%.

In global markets, price of spot gold is up by $35 to $2325 per ounce. U.S. gold futures edged 0.2% lower to $2,303.80 per ounce. Price of spot silver fell 1% at $26.69 per ounce, platinum edged 0.1% higher to $926.36 and palladium lost 0.7% to $1,013.67. Meanwhile, Perth Mint’s gold product sales in March dropped to their lowest level in nearly five years, pressured by a fall in demand as customers responded to rising prices.