Eid Al Fitr 2024: Global Village in Dubai announces new operating hours

Dubai: Popular tourist attraction in Dubai, Global Village has announced revised operating hours during Eid Al Fitr holiday. Global Village has extended its operating hours during the holiday.

Global Village is now welcoming visitors from 6pm since Ramadan started. When the holy month ends, it will be back to its usual 4pm opening time. And during the Eid holidays, it will be stay open until 2am.

Fireworks will also be lighting up the sky every night at 9pm throughout festive period. More than 200 cultural and entertainment shows are lined up around the park.

Global Village had also launched the Step Challenge, with prizes including Samsung Galaxy mobile phones, Apple, and Samsung smartwatches. Visitors can easily participate in the challenge by just downloading the Global Village mobile app and start strolling around the park. Once they achieve 10,000 steps in a single visit, they’ll automatically qualify for a weekly draw. Winners will be announced every Friday throughout the holy month of Ramadan.