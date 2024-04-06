Eid Al Fitr 2024: Sharjah announces free parking

Sharjah: Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) announced that public parking will be free in the emirate on the first, second and third day of Eid Al Fitr. However, parking fees will continue at parking zones with blue signboards. These spaces are subject to fees on all days of the week, including Fridays and public holidays.

SRTA updated that parking inspectors will l be deployed throughout the festivities to look out for violations. Among the common offences are:

Taking up more than one parking space

Randomly parking behind vehicles

Obstructing traffic announces free parking

SRTA has expanded its bus service during the holidays. From April 9 to 12, a total of 789 intercity buses will be serving passengers, increasing the number of daily trips to 6,330.

Intercity passenger transfers will start at Jubail Station for all routes from 3.45 am to 12.30am. Route 203 has been assigned to shuttle passengers between Sharjah and Muscat, Oman, twice a day — the first at 6.30am and the second at 4pm. Tickets can be booked through the Amman Telecom platform or through the outlet at Jubail Bus Station.