Eid Al Fitr 2024: UAE authority announces free parking, toll timings

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi has announced that public parking in Abu Dhabi will be free from Monday, April 8 till Sunday, April 14 on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr. Paid parking is set to resume as usual on Monday, April 15.

ITC also announced free toll timings corresponding to the Eid Al Fitr break. Darb toll gates will be free from Monday, April 8 till Sunday, April 14

Public buses, Abu Dhabi Express and Abu Dhabi Link will operate everyday during the break from 6am till 11pm.

The Automated Rapid Transit service timings, which operates every 60 minutes from Wednesday to Sunday, are as follows:

– First trip from Reem Mall: 10am

– Last trip from Reem Mall: 7pm

– First trip from Marina mall: 10.50am

– Last trip from Marina mall: 7.50pm