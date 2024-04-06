Eid Al Fitr 2024: UAE authority announces route changes for intercity bus services

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has changed routes of some intercity bus services. The authority informed that adjustments that were made to intercity bus routes. Changes will be in place from today, April 6, until April 14.

Here are the two bus route changes:

E100: Instead of departing from Al Ghubaiba Station, it will be redirected to Ibn Battuta Bus Station, heading towards Abu Dhabi

E102: This bus service will be operating from Ibn Battuta Bus Station to Al Mussafah Shabia Station in Abu Dhabi

Other changes may be made to operating hours of other RTA buses. RTA urged all commuters to check the S’hail app. Timings for marine transport, including water taxi, Dubai Ferry, and abra can be found on the RTA app.

Earlier RTA announced that all public parking in Dubai – except multi-level parking terminals – will be free of charge from Ramadan 29 until Shawwal 3.Tariffs will resume on Shawwal 4, the authority said on Friday.

RTA also announced that Dubai Metro will have extended operating hours during Eid Al Fitr. Both Red and Green Lines will run on Saturday, April 6, from 5am until 1am (next day)

Sunday (April 7) from 8am – 1am (next day)

Monday to Saturday (April 8–13) 5am – 1am

Sunday (April 14) 8am – 12 midnight

Dubai Tram will operate Monday to Saturday from 6am until 1am; and from 9am to 1am on Sunday, April 14.