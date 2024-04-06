Follow these simple tips to reduce electricity bill this summer

India is witnessing hot summer season. The temperature is rising and the heat has almost become unbearable. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), summer 2024 may bring higher-than-normal temperatures, with an increased number of heatwave days anticipated from April to June. The IMD forecasts that the majority of the country will face above-normal maximum temperatures.

As temperatures rise, there will also be an increase in electricity bills due to the additional workload on air conditioners. Here are five tips to improve your AC’s efficiency, maximise its cooling power, and ultimately save on the electricity bill.

1. Set the Right Temperature: The Bureau of Energy Efficiency recommends that setting your AC to 24 degrees Celsius is more comfortable. It is also ideal for the human body.

2. Regular Filter Cleaning and Servicing: Your AC should be serviced and cleaned before use in order for it to work effectively.

3. Close Doors and Windows: Always make sure the windows and doors are closed. Keeping the door and windows shut while using the AC helps in keeping the room cool for a longer time as the cold air will circulate in the same room without escaping.

4. Turn on the Fan: To enhance air circulation and fasten the cooling process in your room, simply switch on your ceiling fan. Setting it to a moderate speed will efficiently disperse the cool air throughout the space.

5. Use the Timer: Set the timer so that your AC will automatically shut off after 1 or 2 hours, once the room has reached a comfortable temperature. This will help you reduce electricity usage during the night. Similarly, avoid running the AC non-stop throughout the day. Set a timer to automatically switch it off after a specific period.

Use Energy Star-rated AC: Always use energy star AC as these can help bring down power consumption and reduce your bills.