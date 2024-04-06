India Meteorological Department predicts heatwave in these states in next 2 days: Details

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heatwave in several states in the country for next 2 days. The national weather department predicted extreme heat condition in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry till April 9.

over east and peninsular India for the next two days. The IMD has also made rainfall predictions and thunderstorms till 9 April in the northeast region. The maximum temperature is likely to exceed the 98th percentile at isolated pockets over Karnataka & Rayalaseema, south Kerala and Tamil Nadu till Sunday.

Heatwave is a condition of air temperature that becomes fatal to the human body when exposed. It is defined based on the temperature thresholds over a region in terms of actual temperature or its departure from normal. Numerous states in central India and certain regions in the south are already experiencing maximum temperatures ranging from 40 to 42°C.

Also Read; Union government extends duty-free import of yellow peas till this date

IMD advised people to avoid heat exposure, wear lightweight, light colour, loose, cotton clothes, cover head, and use a cloth, hat, or umbrella.

IMD also predicted widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning in Arunachal Pradesh. The weather department forecasted scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during next seven days.

Normal rainfall is also expected during the month of April across the country.