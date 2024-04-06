Indian Railways launches new Vande Bharat Express train connecting these cities: Details

Chennai: The South Western Railway (SWR) zone has introduced a new Vande Bharat Express train. The new semi-high speed train will connect Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru.

The new train with numbers 20663/20664 will ply between Mysuru and Chennai Central via KSR Bengaluru. , The train will not run on Wednesdays. And from July 30 onwards, Thursdays will be the off days, citing mechanical reasons.

Also Read: Know how to recover money lost in online fraud

The new train from Mysuru leaves at 6:00 am and reaches Chennai Central at 12:25 pm via Mandya, KSR Bengaluru, KR Puram, and Katpadi. On the return journey, it departs Chennai Central at 5:00 pm and reaches Mysuru at 11:20 pm.

This is the second Vande Bharat Express service between Mysuru and Chennai. The first service (train numbers 20607/20608) has been operational since November 2022.

It departs from Chennai Central at 5:50 am and arrives in Mysuru at 12:20 pm, with the return journey departing Mysuru at 1:05 pm and reaching Chennai Central at 7:20 pm. This train is maintained by the Southern Railway in Chennai.