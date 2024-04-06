DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

Kazakhstan Challenge: India’s Anupama Upadhyaya and Isharani Baruah enter final

Apr 6, 2024, 10:21 am IST

Astana: In badminton, India’s Anupama Upadhyaya and Isharani Baruah entered the  women’s singles final at the Kazakhstan International Challenge in Astana.  Anupama Upadhyaya defeated Japan’s  Sorana Yoshikawa. Isharani Baruah defeated third-seeded Hong Kong’s Lo Sin Yan Happy.

In men’s singles, India’s Tharun Mannepalli also reached the final. He  will face eighth-seeded Malaysian Soong Joo Ven. In mixed doubles, Indian pair Sanjai Srivatsa Dhanraj and Maneesha K will face Malaysia’s Wong Tien Ci and Lim Chiew Sien in the summit clash.

