Kazakhstan Challenge: India’s Anupama Upadhyaya and Isharani Baruah enter final

Astana: In badminton, India’s Anupama Upadhyaya and Isharani Baruah entered the women’s singles final at the Kazakhstan International Challenge in Astana. Anupama Upadhyaya defeated Japan’s Sorana Yoshikawa. Isharani Baruah defeated third-seeded Hong Kong’s Lo Sin Yan Happy.

In men’s singles, India’s Tharun Mannepalli also reached the final. He will face eighth-seeded Malaysian Soong Joo Ven. In mixed doubles, Indian pair Sanjai Srivatsa Dhanraj and Maneesha K will face Malaysia’s Wong Tien Ci and Lim Chiew Sien in the summit clash.