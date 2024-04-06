Know what is ‘hangxiety’ and ways to ease it

Hangxiety is the experience of heightened anxiety or unease following the consumption of alcohol. It is also known as hangover anxiety. It ususally occurs the other morning when the hangover hits.

It is a common post-drinking experience, along with physical hangover symptoms like a headache, nausea or trouble concentrating. Hangxiety is partly caused by the chemical changes that take place in our brains when we drink.

‘The sensation of shame and embarrassment that leads to this anxiety is sometimes attributed to the previous night’s drinking, but there is also a physiological component to it. This anxiousness is known as ‘hangxiety.’ While it can be an unfavourable outcome of regret combined with embarrassing behaviour when inebriated, also has a physiological component,’ says Dr Chandni Tugnait is M.D. (Alternative Medicines), Psychotherapist, Life Coach, Business Coach, NLP Expert, Healer, Founder & Director – Gateway of Healing.

‘Alcohol can influence neurotransmitters in the brain, including gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), which helps to reduce tension and anxiety. However, alcohol’s interaction with GABA causes its transient depletion, which results in increased anxiety as its effects wear off. Similarly, alcohol affects glutamate, another neurotransmitter, causing an excess of glutamate after drinking, which contributes to increased anxiety,’ says she.

Symptoms:

Heightened Anxiety: Individuals may experience an increase in feelings of worry, nervousness or apprehension.

Physical Discomfort: Hangxiety may manifest as physical symptoms such as headaches, muscle tension, stomach discomfort or sweating.

Racing Thoughts: Hangxiety can lead to racing thoughts, making it difficult to focus or concentrate.

Regret or Guilt: Hangxiety may lead to feelings of guilt about actions or decisions made while intoxicated.

Difficulty Relaxing: Hangxiety can make it challenging to relax, leading to the feelings of restlessness or agitation.

There are a few techniques that can help cure hangxiety:

Hydrate: If you are dehydrated, your body will take a longer time to recover. Make sure you drink lots of water to speed up the process.

Drink moderately: It is always better to consume alcohol in moderation.

Get Enough Sleep: Make sure you have enough sleep as alcohol disrupts the sleep cycle and makes the anxiety worse.

Use Breathing techniques: Mindfulness and breathing techniques can help calm hangxiety. Relax, breathe and meditate if you want.

Avoid caffeine: Caffeine can seriously impact your anxiety levels, so it’s best to avoid it when you’re already anxious.