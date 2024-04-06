Leading retailer in UAE announces discounts of up to 90 per cent

Sharjah: Leading retailer in the UAE has announced discounts of up to 90 per cent on cosmetics, food, and electronics. Everyday Center, the leading retailer in Sharjah has announced this discount offer.

Everyday Center is offering up to 90 per cent discounts on all its products, including cosmetics, garments, household, food items and much more until April 22. Everyday Center is located at Al Estiqlal Square, Al Manakh, Sharjah. The retailer offers a wide range of products, including electronics, home appliances, fashion, and much more.

‘We understand the value of money and how important it is to our customers, that’s why we are excited to offer up to 90 per cent discounts on most of our products, including household essentials, groceries and much more. This is our way of showing our gratitude to our customers and giving back to the community by offering affordable and high-quality products,’ said Mehran, CEO of Everyday Center.

In addition, Everyday Center is also offering great discounts on a variety of grocery staples and other household essentials. Free car parking is available for all customers.