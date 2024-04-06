Say goodbye to period pain with this simple hack

Period cramps, also known as dysmenorrhea are throbbing, aching cramps that women get in their lower belly just before and during their period. It can be mild to severe. They usually happen for the first time a year or two after a girl first gets their period. With age, they usually become less painful and may stop entirely after the first delivery. They are caused by the release of prostaglandins, hormone-like substances that cause the uterus to contract and shed its lining.

As per experts including some nutrients in diet can help reduce period cramps. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shared a simple hack that can help women deal with this issue. She advises adding jaggery to diet.

‘Jaggery isn’t just your average sweet treat; it’s a superfood when it comes to managing your menstrual cycle,’ Nmami mentioned in the caption of the video she posted on Instagram.

Here’s how jaggery helps deal with period-related problems:

1. Adds iron to your diet:

Iron in jaggery can fuel your body and boost your energy levels. Iron also helps replenish the blood you lose during menstruation. It also helps those who suffer from scanty periods by making them bleed properly. Adding iron-rich foods like jaggery to diet can help maintain healthy iron levels in the body.

2. Reduces cramps:

‘Jaggery contains certain minerals like magnesium and potassium that help relax your muscles, easing those dreaded period pains,’ she mentioned in the caption of the video.

3. Lifts your mood:

Jaggery helps promote the secretion of happy hormones. It stimulates the release of serotonin, the ‘feel-good’ hormone.

4. Improves digestion:

Many women experience bloating and constipation during menstruation. Jaggery can help you get rid of these issues as well.

5. Manage cravings:

It is also common to crave sweets during periods. So, have a piece of jaggery.

Best time to eat jaggery: ‘4-5 days before your periods start till day 4,’ recommends the nutritionist.