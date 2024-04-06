UAE authority ban bus movement on major road from April 15

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Police GHQ, has prohibited the traffic movement of buses, of all types and sizes (light and heavy buses alike) on a major road. The movement of buses is banned on Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street from Sheikh Zayed Bridge to Sheikh Zayed Tunnel (formerly known as Al Qurm Street).

The ban will come into effect on Monday, April 15 and will be applicable in either direction 24 hours a day. It will include weekends and official holidays. School buses, public transport buses, and buses with access for work sites in the area will be exempted from this ban.

The authority clarified that the decision comes in line with efforts aimed to enhance traffic flow and minimise accidents. The ITC also urged operators and drivers to comply with traffic regulations.