UAE authority issues regulations on use of drones

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi (DMT) has issued regulations on use of drones in the UAE capital. The authority issued Administrative Decision No. (48) of 2024 regarding the regulation of civil use of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones). The regulations were released to ensure the safe use of drones, in addition to the management, regulation, and monitoring of drone operations and related activities in Abu Dhabi.

The regulations applies to all types of drones and related activities in the emirate. This includes design, manufacturing, assembly, modification, inspection, maintenance, or development of simulation systems, training, qualification, clubs, infrastructure development, airports, fuelling stations, energy, or other activities and uses related to operated drones in the emirate, including free zones; except for the exempted drones and activities under the Federal Decree by Law No. (26) of 2022 on Regulating the Civil Use of Drones and Related Activities.

DMT informed that it will conduct awareness workshops for drone owners and operators, encompassing both individuals and entities. The awareness workshops will clarify the procedures and requirements for drone operation and associated activities within the emirate, in accordance with administrative directive, civil aviation regulations, and technical guidelines governing drone systems in Abu Dhabi.