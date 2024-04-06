Union government extends duty-free import of yellow peas till this date

New Delhi: The Union government extended duty-free import of yellow peas by two months to June 30. The Directorate General Foreign Trade (DGFT) announced this. The yellow peas is used as substitute of chana (gram).

‘All imports of yellow peas where the bill of lading (shipped on board) is dated on or before June 30, shall be subject to compulsory registration under the online import monitoring system,’ said a notification released by DGFT.

In December, last year, the government allowed duty free import of yellow peas till March 31, 2024. Subsequently the government extended it till April 30, 2024. In 2017, a 50% duty on import of pulses variety was imposed to encourage domestic production.

India has so far imported around one million tonne (MT) of yellow peas from Canada and Russia under a free import regime.

Currently mandi prices of chana is around Rs 6,000/quintal, against the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 5,440/quintal for 2024-25 season. India is a large consumer and grower of pulses and it meets a portion of its consumption needs through imports. India primarily consumes chana, Masur, urad, Kabuli chana, and tur.