AAP leaders stage group fast at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar to oppose Kejriwal’s detention

AAP leaders, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, held a daylong fast at Jantar Mantar to protest Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate. The demonstration was part of a nationwide campaign against what AAP perceives as politically motivated targeting of its leaders. AAP leaders accused the BJP of resorting to dictatorship and vowed to mobilize public support against Kejriwal’s arrest, asserting that it would be the “final nail in the coffin” for the ruling party.

The fast saw participation from AAP supporters and volunteers, with similar protests organized in various cities across India and abroad. The AAP leaders reiterated their commitment to fight against what they perceive as unjust actions by the BJP government. They emphasized the need for public support to ensure the victory of AAP candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, aiming to challenge the BJP’s dominance and pave the way for a change in leadership at the national level.

AAP leaders condemned Kejriwal’s arrest as a politically motivated move and accused the BJP of attempting to eliminate the opposition. They highlighted the overwhelming support received from the public during the protest and reiterated their determination to continue the fight against what they perceive as authoritarian actions by the ruling party. The fast concluded with participants provided with juice packs, symbolizing the end of the demonstration.