Advance bookings open for this film

The much-anticipated film “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan”, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, has opened its advance booking, announced by the makers on Saturday. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, known for his work on blockbuster films like “Sultan” and “Bharat”, the action-packed movie is scheduled to hit theaters on April 10, coinciding with the festive occasion of Eid. Produced by Pooja Entertainment in collaboration with AAZ, the film promises to deliver a riveting experience, with the option to watch it in 3D and IMAX.

The narrative of “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” revolves around two elite soldiers portrayed by Akshay and Tiger, who undertake a perilous mission to retrieve a stolen AI weapon. Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran takes on the role of the antagonist named Kabir in the movie, adding depth to the storyline. Alongside Kumar, Shroff, and Sukumaran, the film boasts a talented ensemble cast including Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F., further enhancing its appeal to audiences.

As the release date approaches, “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” is poised to encounter stiff competition at the box office, as it shares the release date with “Maidaan”, a period sports drama led by Ajay Devgn. Directed by Amit Sharma and produced by Boney Kapoor, “Maidaan” also hits theaters on April 10, setting the stage for an intriguing clash between two highly-anticipated films.