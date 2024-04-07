Athens International Art Film Festival: ‘Hi Nanna’ wins Best Feature Film

Director Shouryuv’s inaugural film, ‘Hi Nanna’, featuring Nani and Mrunal Thakur, clinched an accolade at a prominent film festival. Renamed ‘Hi Dad’ for its global release, the movie secured the prestigious Best Feature Film award at the Athens International Art Film Festival during its March edition.

Released worldwide on December 7, 2023, ‘Hi Nanna’ received acclaim from both critics and viewers. Alongside Nani and Mrunal Thakur, the film also stars Kiara Khanna, Shruti Haasan, and Ritika Nayak. It revolves around Viraj, portrayed by Nani, a devoted single father caring for his ailing daughter, Mahi. Despite their close bond, Mahi yearns for her absent mother. ‘Hi Nanna’ is now accessible for streaming on Netflix.

The Athens International Art Film Festival (AIMAFF) operates on a monthly basis, with a film awarded each month. At the end of the year, the twelve monthly winners vie for the esteemed title of Best Film Of The Year.