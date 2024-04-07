Black magic evidence linked to Kerala trio’s deaths in Arunachal Pradesh

The investigation into the deaths of three individuals from Kerala in Arunachal Pradesh has taken a new direction following the discovery of evidence hinting at a potential link to superstition or black magic. Among the items recovered by the police from the car of the deceased were various stones and pictures. The trio, identified as Naveen Thomas (39), his wife Devi (39), and their friend Arya (29) from Kottayam, were found dead in a hotel room in Itanagar on April 2 under mysterious circumstances. Police noted self-inflicted injuries with blades on their bodies, leading to speculation that they might have taken their lives during a purported black magic ritual.

A significant lead in the investigation came from an email received by Arya three years ago, which was shared with her friends. Upon learning of Arya’s death, these friends handed over the email to the authorities, prompting the police to attempt to trace its origin. Meanwhile, it has been reported that the trio had a habit of delving into various topics on the internet, including the afterlife, extraterrestrial life, and the existence of aliens.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising six members, led by the Thiruvananthapuram Cantonment Superintendent of Police, has been formed to delve deeper into the case. Authorities stated that the mobile phones and laptops confiscated from the hotel room of the deceased trio will undergo thorough scrutiny as part of the investigation process.