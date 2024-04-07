Cholera Outbreak: 2 positive, 47 Med students hospitalized in Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, two students from the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) tested positive for cholera, amidst concerns raised by reports of 47 students displaying similar symptoms at the BMCRI’s girls’ hostel. The affected individuals exhibited signs of loose stools, dehydration, and acute gastroenteritis, necessitating their admission to Victoria Hospital for urgent medical attention.

Authorities at BMCRI confirmed the distressing situation, stating that 47 students from the girls’ hostel were admitted to Victoria Hospital with symptoms of acute gastroenteritis. Two patients tested positive for cholera, with culture tests revealing the presence of Vibrio Cholera serotype Ogawa. While concerns were raised about the hostel’s water quality, management clarified that water samples tested negative for cholera, indicating that the infection did not originate from the water supply.

This development occurs against the backdrop of the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department’s disclosure of six confirmed cholera cases in the state this year, five of which emerged in March alone. Health officials emphasize that the incidents do not constitute an outbreak but are sporadic occurrences. Nevertheless, the incident underscores the necessity for increased vigilance and proactive measures to contain the spread of cholera among students in Bengaluru.